WENATCHEE — Eight people have been displaced following an apartment building fire early Friday morning in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded about 1:30 a.m. to a commercial fire alarm for a two-story building in the 1500 block of Fifth Street.
Fire officials told Newsradio 560 KPQ that all the occupants were evacuated from the apartment complex.
The fire spread to the attic in one apartment, leaving it destroyed. The fire was extinguished at about 4:30 a.m.
The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the eight residents displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.