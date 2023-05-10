GRAND COULEE - The return of salmon to the area between the Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams is now a reality. Recently, the Colville Tribes Fish and Wildlife released 53,000 juvenile chinook salmon into the area of the Columbia River that was blocked off from salmon more than 70 years ago.
The impassability of the 55-mile stretch between the two dams resulted in the depletion of chinook and steelhead salmon populations and the destruction of their habitats, according to Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
In revising the Columbia River Basin Fish and Wildlife Program in 2014, more than a dozen fish and wildlife agencies and Indian tribes recommended to the Council that the region intensify its efforts to explore the possibilities of reintroducing salmon and steelhead above Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams.
Fast forward to today, the Colville Tribes recently released 30,000 salmon at Sherman Creek, 8,000 at Two Rivers and 15,000 at Lake Rufus Woods.
The fish were implanted with PIT tags that will help researchers track their outmigration to the ocean and return to the Columbia River. The fish were released in April and May of this year, and were about 5 inches long.
Prior to their release, the fish were held in rearing pens to allow them to acclimate to the area that was blocked off by the dams.