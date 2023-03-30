MOSES LAKE — A 52-year-old man was killed in a Wednesday night crash near Moses Lake.
Moses Lake resident Haans Koller was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry, reportedly at a high rate of speed, at about 10 p.m. on Westshore Drive Northeast. Deputies say Koller lost control of the car near Road 4 Southeast.
The car hit a concrete road divider before colliding with a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. Koller, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
Koller’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Westshore Drive was closed until about 1 a.m. Thursday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.