COULEE CITY - A Florida-based renewable energy company has big plans for a large area just east of Coulee City. NextEra Energy Resources has announced its intent to construct a 5,715-acre solar farm near the town of 559. The farm would consist of a vast area of photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays capable of generating up to 400 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy and 1,600 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage. Each MW is enough power to electrify about 164 homes.
The company says the project is still subject to local and state approvals, but it hopes to have the farm operating as early as June 2025. The renewable energy endeavor is expected to create 400 jobs.
"For decades, NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries have been helping fuel America’s economic growth and quality of life and moving our nation toward energy independence. To date, we operate solar projects in 29 states, and Dry Falls Solar will be the first project of its kind in Washington. The energy storage component of this project uses batteries to store renewable energy and make it available even when the sun isn’t shining, improving the reliability and efficiency of the electric grid and making more renewable energy available more hours of the day," NextEra Energy wrote in a press release.
NextEra says the project would provide approximately $91 million in additional revenue for Grant County, money that can enhance local roads, schools and services.