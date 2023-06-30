KITTITAS COUNTY - $5.7 million in federal funding has been secured for Kittitas County in the preservation of forest land. The money will be spent on the protection of the Cabin Creek watershed near Easton.
According to a press release issued by U.S. Senator Patty Murray's office, 5,870 acres will be acquired to protect the watershed from development, provide sustainable harvests for the local economy, preserve a critical habitat corridor for wolves and spotted owls, and ensure essential recreation and forest health investments.
Murray's office says the area was chosen for conservation because of the risks of conversion to crowded resort communities due to easy access and proximity to Seattle, 65 miles away.
Funding for the Kittitas Working Forest Project comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“Conserving these forests is a priority for me and it’s why I was so glad we were able to secure a big funding boost for the Forest Legacy program in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Great American Outdoors Act," Senator Murray wrote. These federal dollars are going to make a huge difference for this region, and as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight to prioritize investments that will protect our environment and working forests for generations to come.”