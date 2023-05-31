BREWSTER - A 4th grader in Brewster is likely a hero amongst his peers after he saved a classmate's life last Friday.
While eating lunch in the school cafeteria, Jace Hendrix noticed a student was choking on a bite of food.
Jace notified the principal and upon assessing the situation, the principal confirmed that the student was not breathing. Educators say Jace sprung into action and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.
As a result, the student's airway was cleared and the student was breathing fine.
Jace's heroics were honored with the school district's "Lifesaver" award.