WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Humane Society officers seized 44 dogs and 16 birds in connection to an active animal cruelty case.
The organization says the animals were living in overcrowded conditions without access to proper ventilation, sanitation, fresh water or proper veterinary care.
“This is an extensive undertaking for the organization and one of the largest seizures that has been performed by WVHS,” the humane society stated. “The staff of animal welfare professionals have been working around the clock to ensure each individual animal receives the best possible care.”
The case is the result of several weeks of investigation by humane officers. The search warrant to recover the animals was served on Thursday. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office assisted during the rescue.
All the animals are receiving veterinary care.
Anyone interested in supporting the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society can make a donation here: https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/. The organization has also set up an Amazon wishlist for donations specific to the rescued animals.