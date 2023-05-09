WENATCHEE - A young girl is alive and well after she was spotted floating down an irrigation canal in Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon.
Wenatchee Police say a call came into to emergency dispatch at 3:19 p.m. from a witness who spotted the 4-year-old in a canal near Castle Rock on Western Avenue.
Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home near the canal and accidentally fell in. Reportedly, bystanders who saw the girl said she was floating on her back with her head above the water.
One witness jumped in and pulled the girl from the water in the span of about 40 seconds.
Police say the girl was ok and was transported to a hospital for an evaluation where it was confirmed she was fine.
It was later confirmed that the child is autistic.