MATTAWA — Four people were injured in a DUI-related wreck early Sunday morning on state Route 243, about a mile-and-a-half south of Mattawa.
Jayri Ramirez-Garcia, a 19-year-old Mattawa woman, was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry north on SR 243 when she reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Kia Soul, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Ramirez-Garcia and her passenger, a 20-year-old Desert Aire woman, were not hurt in the crash.
All four occupants in the Kia were injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say Ramirez-Garcia was driving impaired. Troopers are seeking vehicular assault charges against the woman, who was booked into Grant County Jail.