MOSES LAKE - The eagerly anticipated Big Bend Community College (BBCC) Job and Career Fair is set to make a triumphant return to the Big Bend Campus at the end of June, marking its 30th consecutive year. This highly anticipated community event, which serves as a valuable platform for job seekers and employers alike, is a collaborative effort between BBCC, WA State Employment Security, OIC of Washington, WA State Department of Social and Health Services/DVR, SkillSource, and Job Corps.
BBCC Career Services Coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support of the event's dedicated partners, emphasizing their vital contribution to the success of the fair and its significant impact on the local workforce. "It's great to have dedicated partners who consistently support and contribute to the success of an event that benefits the local community's workforce," said Glenn. "With 30 years of involvement, the WorkSource Business Services Team has demonstrated its commitment to fostering connections between employers and employees, ultimately strengthening the workforce in our community. The ongoing support from this team is invaluable and plays a significant role in making the event a success. Here's to the next 30 years of collaboration and continued growth for all involved."
The Job and Career Fair attracts dozens of employers and hundreds of potential employees each year, creating a dynamic networking environment for employers, business owners, employees, and the community. This year's event has already garnered significant interest, with over 35 employers and 40 vendors registered to attend. The fair stands as the largest local gathering that brings together potential employees, employers, and local resources, all under one roof.
"We are excited to welcome new employers this year, which provides fresh and diverse career opportunities for our community," said Glenn. "We anticipate the participation of over 40 employers this year. Attendees should come prepared and ready to interview, as some employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and hiring."
To assist individuals planning to attend the Job and Career Fair, Big Bend and WorkSource partners will offer resume and job preparation workshops. Those interested in taking advantage of this valuable resource are encouraged to contact Big Bend Career Services at 509-793-2069.
The fair is scheduled to take place at the Masto Conference Center, located within BBCC's ATEC Building, on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers, employers, and community members are invited to seize this unique opportunity to connect, network, and discover the thriving industries in Grant County.