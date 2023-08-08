SNOQUALMIE PASS - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in the early hours of the morning on August 8, along the Snoqualmie Pass.
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), which closely observes earthquakes and volcanic activities in Washington and Oregon, the tremor occurred at around 3:17 a.m. northeast of Fall City.
The quake was powerful enough to wake several residents in the area, who were jolted out of sleep by the sudden shaking. Despite the rude awakening, there are currently no reports of any injuries or damages to properties in the region.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has asked local residents to fill out a "Did you feel it?" report. These reports are vital for scientists to gather information about the intensity and effects of the quake. This information will be used to improve earthquake safety measures and risk assessments in the area.
The Snoqualmie Pass, located in the heart of the Cascades, has experienced seismic activities in the past. However, quakes of this magnitude are relatively rare.
According to the U.S. earthquake database, the Snoqualmie Pass area has not experienced an earthquake close to the magnitude since February 18, 1981 when a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck.