Northern Okanogan County is now grappling with the formidable Sourdough Fire, a blaze that has spread rapidly across 2,933 acres of land with zero containment so far. Fueled by dry conditions, the fire has experienced a significant increase in activity, with its growth expanding westward, eastward, and northward.
Efforts to Contain the Blaze
A team of 267 fire personnel, supported by 3 helicopters, has been deployed to contain the wildfire. Helicopters were extensively used for dropping water to slow the fire spread after the morning inversion lifted. The terrain, described as extremely steep, rugged, and inaccessible, has added to the challenges faced by the fire-fighting teams.
Assessments began yesterday from Ross Dam eastwards towards Big Beaver Creek and will continue today. There will also be assessments westward along State Road 20 towards Newhalem. Helicopter water drops will be continued to slow down the spread of the flames.
Protection and Preparations
Fire personnel have actively engaged in structure protection, triage, and preparation based on fire location and behavior. This includes setting up hose lays, sprinkler systems, and preparing structures in the town of Diablo and the Environmental Learning Center.
Structure protection efforts around the Diablo community were successfully implemented. The historic Sourdough Lookout, a vital part of local heritage, has been wrapped and prepared for the encroaching flames.
Evacuations and Road Closures
Evacuations are currently in effect for North Cascades Environmental Learning Center. Access across Diablo Dam is also closed until further notice. State Road 20 is closed between Mile Markers 120-156, from Newhalem to Rainy Day Pass. Several trails, areas, and camp closures have been implemented due to the fire's activity.
Weather Forecast
Though moisture is predicted in the area over the weekend, it is not expected to be a significant amount to slow the fire's progression. Local authorities and firefighters are preparing for a prolonged battle with the blaze.
Community Response
The community has rallied together to support the efforts of the firefighters and those affected by the fire. Local organizations are accepting donations and volunteers to help those displaced by the evacuations.
The situation is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.