ELLENSBURG - A tragic accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old Ellensburg man, Timothy Tostenson, in a one-vehicle rollover on Naneum Road, located just north of Vantage Highway and east of Ellensburg.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, prompting immediate response from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies and Ellensburg Police Department (EPD) officers. Upon their arrival at the scene, they discovered a pickup truck that had rolled multiple times.
The initial search of the vicinity led to the unfortunate discovery of Tostenson, who had been ejected from his truck during the accident. The vehicle in question belonged to him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Heartbreakingly, his family was informed of the devastating news and arrived at the accident site shortly after.
While the exact cause of the crash is still under active investigation, preliminary assessments suggest that no other passengers were present in the truck with Tostenson. Additionally, no other vehicles seem to have been involved in the mishap.