WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man is accused of selling a variety of drugs to juvenile students in the Wenatchee and Leavenworth areas, according to the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
The task force had received information from school resource officers that adults had been providing drugs to students, including marijuana, marijuana-infused products, alcohol, Molly and fentanyl. There was also an overdose possible associated with the drug dealers.
Task force detectives identified Wenatchee resident Blake Wallace has one of the suspected dealers. Wallace is known to have gang affiliations and detectives say they discovered Wallace was using social media to advertise he was Wenatchee’s “Plug” for puff bars, nicotine/marijuana infused cartridges and marijuana.
Wallace was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into jail on drug distribution charges.
“The (task force) would like families in the Wenatchee Valley to take notice as there are individuals who are targeting our youth for drug sales over social media,” detectives stated.
The task force continues to investigate.