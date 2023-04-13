YAKIMA - A local man will likely spend his 20's behind bars after he was sentenced to prison this week for two fentanyl-related deaths.
KIMA reports that 21-year-old Jonathan Rivera-Venegas was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he was convicted of two controlled substance homicides.
Rivera-Venegas was distributing fentanyl that was counterfeit prescription medication starting in June 2021 in Ellensburg.
In August 2021, Rivera-Venegas gave the pills to 21-year-old Sage Francois and 16-year-old Mateo Quintero-Castano, both died a short time later after ingesting the pills.
Rivera-Venegas allegedly fled Washington state to avoid arrest, but was caught by Honolulu Police in Hawaii on Oct. 5, 2021. After his arrest in Hawaii, Rivera-Venegas awaited extradition for over three months and was finally booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Jan. 21.
After completing his 11-year sentence, Rivera-Venegas must serve five years of supervised release.