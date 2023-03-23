QUINCY — A 21-year-old Ephrata man has been charged in connection to a March 15 shooting in Quincy.
Angel Olivares was charged Thursday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Olivares has been booked into Grant County Jail.
Quincy police responded about 8:30 p.m. March 15 to a report of shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue Southeast and C Street Southeast. Police recovered two spent .45 caliber casings in the Quincy Middle School parking lot, according to court records.
The next morning, police were back out at the scene searching for additional shell casings and found four bullet holes in a home on Sixth Avenue. The occupants of the home confirmed their home was struck by gunfire the night before.
Quincy police obtained surveillance video from the area. Police say four shots were initially fired from the driver’s side of a red Dodge Challenger parked in the middle school parking lot. A couple seconds later, five more shots were fired from the area of the damaged residence.
The Challenger and two other vehicles are seen on camera speeding off.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station reportedly shows Olivares driving the Challenger about 30 minutes before the shooting. Police say a witness also confirmed Olivares was driving the vehicle.
Quincy police say Olivares drove back to his home in Ephrata following the shooting.
On March 21, a search warrant was served on Olivares’ vehicle. Police say one spent .45 caliber causing were found in the car.