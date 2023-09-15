WASHINGTON — Fourteen health insurers have received the nod to operate in Washington's individual health insurance market for 2024.
While insurers initially requested an average rate hike of 9.11%, the approved increase stands slightly lower at 8.94%. The final premium amount, however, will vary depending on factors like the specific plan chosen, the number of people covered, their age, smoking habits, and their residential location.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler expressed mixed sentiments about the approvals. "I'm relieved to see that our competitive health insurance market is continuing and that people in every county will have choices," Kreidler remarked.
He also voiced his concerns over the impact of these hikes on individual buyers and their families, emphasizing the need to address the underlying health care costs.
Kreidler pointed out various factors contributing to the escalation in health care costs, including timely care requirements and the prices set by hospitals and healthcare providers. "The Legislature considered several bills earlier this year that would strengthen competition in the health care industry and target increasing health care costs," Kreidler said.
To back these bills, a report will be presented in December detailing the state of health care business in Washington, proposing further policy alternatives.
As of July 2023, data indicates that around 220,059 individuals were registered in the state's individual health insurance market. Of these, approximately 192,085 purchased their coverage via the Exchange, with over 75% receiving financial assistance towards their monthly premiums.
The individual market caters primarily to those without employer-sponsored health insurance.
The surge in premium rates stems from factors like heightened utilization, including a backlog demand for elective surgeries, prescription drug costs, and adjustments in payments under the Affordable Care Act's risk adjustment program. This particular program aims to maintain market stability by evenly distributing financial risk across all insurers. It ensures a flow of funds from plans with lower-risk subscribers to those with higher-risk members.
Kreidler's office meticulously evaluates the proposed rates for each plan, ensuring they align with the benefits provided. Should these rate changes be actuarially justified, the law mandates their approval.