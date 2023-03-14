NESPELEM — Two suspects have been indicted in federal court on murder charges while a third suspect pleaded guilty in connection to an October shooting that killed two people in Keller.
Zachary Holt and Dezmonique Tenzsley were previously indicted for assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. New charges were filed last week in U.S. District Court in Spokane, including:
- Two counts of first-degree murder in Indian country
- Two counts of felony murder in Indian country
- Two counts of murder resulting from discharging and using a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence
- Attempted robbery in Indian country
- Attempted murder of a federal officer
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
- Possession of stolen ammunition
Both Holt and Tenzsley pleaded not guilty on Monday to the new charges. The two face life in prison if convicted.
A third suspect, Curry A. Pinkham, pleaded guilty last week to attempted robbery in Indian country, felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. A sentencing hearing is set for June 14.
On Oct. 20, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a trailer in Keller. Police discovered two deceased victims at the scene, according to court records. The names of the victims have not been released. Some information remains sealed in U.S. District Court due to the ongoing investigation.
The suspects fled the scene in a red sedan. The same evening, Colville Tribal police located the suspects’ vehicle near Omak. The officer began pursuing the vehicle at a high rate of speed until the car pulled over. Investigators say two women exited the suspects’ vehicle before a passenger door was open and a shot fired at the officer. The suspects then fled again and the vehicle was found parked nearby. Investigators say another shot was fired at the responding officer. The bullet went through the police vehicle windshield and hit the officer in the forearm, according to court records.
The injured officer continued to follow the suspects to a dirt road where another shot was fired. The suspects drove off again and the officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle.
On the morning of Oct. 21, a homeowner in Nespelem called 911 to report people trespassing on his property. The homeowner was holding the two suspects at gunpoint. Tenzsley and Holt were taken into custody.