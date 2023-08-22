NESPELEM, WA – A federal audit has raised concerns over the spending of more than $2.5 million in grant funds provided by the Department of Transportation (DOT) to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Nespelem, Washington, for highway planning and construction.
The revelation comes from a federal "Summary Report on Significant Single Audit Findings Impacting DOT Programs for the 3-Month Period Ending June 30, 2023." The Office of Inspector General released the report this Tuesday.
In a broader review, the Office of Inspector General studied costs associated with five grantees that totaled nearly $2.9 million in questioned expenses. A significant majority of these costs—more than 85%—are associated with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
From April 1 to June 30, 2023, auditors evaluated 93 single audit reports from non-federal entities to pinpoint notable discrepancies linked to DOT-funded programs.
Specifically, a project in Nespelem, situated in Okanogan County near the U.S.-Canada border, has twice failed to adhere to compliance standards.
In the initial instance, the audit noted lapses in management. There was an absence of a robust control system to align inventory records with the capital asset ledger. To add to the concerns, there were no maintained property records in the fiscal year 2021. Moreover, physical inventory checks were not conducted in either 2020 or 2021 across all programs.
The Inspector General's office has recommended a regular physical inventory, suggesting it be reconciled with both the general ledger and capital asset list biennially.
In a separate finding, the audit highlighted procurement lapses. Auditors discovered that "3 of 4 major items and 4 of 5 procurement samples were devoid of documentation verifying competitive bidding."
To address these discrepancies, the report emphasizes the importance of retaining bid documentation and calls for an overhaul in staff training regarding procurement policies and procedures.
In closing, the report stipulates: “We recommend that DOT coordinate with the affected Operating Administrations to cultivate a corrective action plan addressing and remedying the findings presented in this report.” It also urged the DOT to further investigate the legitimacy of the questioned transactions and, if required, retrieve the amount of $2,892,004.