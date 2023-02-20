RITZVILLE — An 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 90 east of Ritzville.
Lakewood resident Diego M. Garza was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer east on I-90 when he drove off the road and into the center median, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Garza overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. The SUV came to rest on the right shoulder where it caught fire.
Garza died at the scene.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.