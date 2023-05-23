ROSLYN – A Moses Lake teen is dead after drowning in the Cle Elum River on Saturday.
Kittitas County sheriff’s officials say the teen was with a group of seven other young people from Moses Lake and Warden when they launched down the Cle Elum River near the Salmon La Sac campground.
The teen was on an innertube connected to other innertubes occupied by his friends. Within minutes, the makeshift raft of innertubes got caught on tree limbs, other underwater debris and was swamped by the fast-moving river. The party became scattered and one teen suffered an injury to his ankle. When the group reconvened, they noticed one of its members was missing and called for help at around 12:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office deployed a swiftwater rescue team and after two hours of searching, the team found the body of the 17-year-old boy. Sheriff’s officials say the young man became trapped under a submerged log in the river. He was wearing a life jacket.
Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to avoid waterways due to the high-volume of water flow happening for this time of year