WENATCHEE - Financial hurdles appear to have stymied progress on the family funplex that was planned for Wenatchee following our initial story about it in January 2021.
Initially referred to as SPORT, according to the family fun center's Facebook page, the name of the entertainment center was latter dubbed SoCo Crossing.
The 16,000 square foot facility was supposed to open in spring 2022 across the street from Badger Mountain Brewing, but that hasn't happened. The last update about the project was provided by the ownership group in May 2022.
"The (Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority) Port has decided not to give us the time we need to pull our financing together for SoCo Crossing (SPORT Wenatchee). We have a plan to self-fund the whole project because local investors with the money are not interested," SPORT owners wrote on their Facebook page last May.
The Port was supposed to sell its three connected buildings for a total of 16,000 sq. ft. to SPORT Wenatchee (SoCo) ownership group for $2 million.
SoCo was supposed to feature trampolines, foam pits, ninja course, tag arena, gymnastics, batting cages, simulators, fitness classes, pickle ball courts, and a bar & restaurant as well as four pickle ball courts that were to be situated on the rooftop overlooking downtown Wenatchee.
Source ONE News reached out to the ownership group for comment about the project, but have not heard back.