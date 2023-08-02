OROVILLE - A wildfire known as the Eagle Bluff Fire continues to pose a significant threat to the surrounding regions in the Pacific Northwest.
According to recent updates, the fire has expanded to approximately 16,110 acres and is only 30% contained. The cause of the fire, which originated in the early hours of July 29, 2023, remains under investigation.
The fire is located roughly three quarters of a mile west of Oroville, extending north to the Canadian border near Osoyoos. At present, 564 personnel are battling the blaze under the leadership of Incident Commander Nate LeFevre of the Northwest Incident Management Team 7. The fire behavior is described as moderate, including short runs, flanking, torching, and short-range spotting.
Despite the immense challenge, authorities have been able to make some progress. The Level 3 Evacuation Levels have been reduced to Level 2, which means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.
However, several roads remain closed due to various hazards. The Loomis-Oroville Road is still off-limits due to guardrail damage, potential rockslides, and the presence of fire equipment and personnel. Blue Lake Road and Ellemeham Mountain Road have also been shut down.
Fortunately, the Red Cross Shelter at Oroville High School has been closed as immediate evacuations are no longer required, indicating a slight improvement in the situation. Yet residents who have suffered damage or lost structures are urged to report it to the Okanogan County Emergency Management at 509-422-7206.
For the moment, the terrain is fueling the flames. The area is described as a mixture of brush, timber, and shrub steppe, primarily sagebrush, with areas of closed canopy timber.
Weather conditions remain a concern, with very dry conditions and poor humidity recovery anticipated in the fire area. A chance of thunderstorms is also predicted later in the week and into the weekend as monsoonal moisture moves over the region. The Northwest Coordination Center (NWCC) predictive services has issued a "high-risk" forecast for significant fire activity on Saturday, August 5th, due to the existing fire growth and possibility of new ignitions in the area.
As the situation continues to evolve, residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to react quickly to changing conditions. Burnout operations, line construction, and mop-up around structures are among the planned actions to curb the spread of the fire. With low relative humidity expected to continue, the fire is projected to remain active late into the evening and early morning hours, causing probable steady perimeter growth in areas without containment features.