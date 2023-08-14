WENATCHEE - Family of Saturday's fatal shooting victim in Wenatchee helped confirm his identity in a GoFundMe account on Monday.
15-year-old Tony Figueroa was shot dead in the 600 block of South Mission Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Figueroa's aunt created a GoFundMe to help support his grieving family.
"My 15-year-old nephew was taken from us suddenly Saturday night. Our whole family is still reeling from this. Tony was a loved son, brother, cousin and so much more taken way too soon. Please consider donating to help my cuñada with funeral expenses if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time," Shelbi Perkins wrote.
Figueroa reportedly had a prior criminal history leading up to Saturday's shooting.