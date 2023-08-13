WENATCHEE - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Saturday night in Wenatchee, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of South Mission Street near the intersection of South Mission and Peachey Street. Police said they received reports of gunshots at about 11:29 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified. Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle and is still being sought.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wenatchee Police Department.