REARDAN — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by another teen on Wednesday at a home in Lincoln County.
Reardan police Chief Andy Manke identified the boy killed as Shadrach Hall-Turner, a student at Rearden High School.
Police say five teenage friends were playing video games on Wednesday when one of them revealed they brought a gun to the home. The group had been playing around with the gun before it fired, hitting Hall-Turner. Deputies arrived shortly after a 911 call was made but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
A 16-year-old was arrested for manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. No adults were present at the time of the shooting, according to police.