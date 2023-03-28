CONNELL - House lawmakers in Washington state have allotted $14.5 million in proposed funding for its tentatively structured 2023-2025 Transportation Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. If approved, the $14.5 million could fully construct and complete the rail infrastructure project.
The Connell Rail Interchange is a key rail interchange in Eastern Washington where the Columbia Basin rail line intersects with BNSF Railway’s Lakeside Subdivision line, which runs between Spokane and Pasco, Wash. The Columbia Basin rail line goes through the heart of the Columbia Basin in eastern Washington and serves Moses Lake, Wheeler, Schrag, Warden, Othello, Royal City, Bruce, and Connell in Grant, Adams, and Franklin Counties.
Over the past several years, a significant amount of economic development and growth has been occurring in communities on the Columbia Basin rail line, especially in Grant and Adams Counties. Consequently, the Columbia Basin rail line has become one of the busiest rail short lines in Washington State, hauling thousands of loads of various agricultural, industrial commodities and other cargo annually for 60 active rail shippers in the Columbia Basin, which employ nearly 7,000 people in Grant and Adams Counties.
The Connell Rail Interchange was built nearly 100 years ago, and the configuration of the interchange is outdated and inefficient. Consequently, the Connell Rail Interchange needs to be upgraded and improved to accommodate current and future growth in rail cargo that is flowing to and through Connell.
As the track and infrastructure design for the Connell Rail Interchange Project is 100% completed, this important infrastructure project is ready for construction.
As a result, there is strong support for the nearly $15 million in Governor Jay Inslee’s 2023-25 Transportation Budget and in the Washington State House 2023-25 proposed Transportation Budget for this critical economic development, freight rail, and freight mobility infrastructure project.