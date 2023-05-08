ELTOPIA - A 13-year-old girl is dead after she perished in a rollover UTV accident on Saturday, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. The crash happened on Kruse Rd. at around 6:30 p.m., just southeast of Eltopia.
Deputies say a juvenile driver was at the wheel when they lost control of the UTV, rolling multiple times.
Authorities say the kid was driving too fast for conditions, resulting in the crash.
The 13-year-old female passenger was thrown from the vehicle.
Life-saving efforts were done on the girl, but to no avail.