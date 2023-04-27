MOSES LAKE - A 12-year-old Moses Lake girl faces assault charges after she allegedly beat another 12-year-old girl at Frontier Middle School last month.
Moses Lake Police confirmed the charges against pre-teen on Thursday. Moses Lake Police forwarded assault charges to the Grant County prosecutor's office on April 17.
The mother of the alleged victim says her daughter sustained injuries from the beating. She says her daughter was the subject of excessive bullying from multiple children for months and was beaten up by more than one person to the point where she allegedly sustained internal bruising.
On March 20, the mother of the victim says the girl kicked her daughter in the side repeatedly. Since then, she says her daughter is learning online due to the "severe" bullying.
Source ONE News asked the mother why she thinks her daughter is a repeated victim of bullying.
"She's an easy target, she won't stand up for herself, no matter how much we tell her she needs to she just won't. We don't allow her to run around or wear makeup out or dress like most kids these days. She had an older phone at one point and that became a thing to make fun of her for. Because she didn't have the newest smart phone. She is an easy going person who will do what someone asks her to to avoid a fight or argument."
The mom says her daughter was forced to leave cheerleading at the school out of fear and slipped into a depression.
There have been multiple reports of other children across local school districts who have opted to learn online due to excessive bullying.