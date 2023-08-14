SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane synopsized why the hottest weather this year (so far) is happening this week.
According to forecasts provided by the National Weather Service, hot weather in the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia Basin will experience triple-digit high temperatures from Monday, Aug. 14 to Thursday, Aug. 17.
The hottest temperature anticipated for the Wenatchee Valley is 108 and 104 in Moses Lake on Tuesday.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Spokane say the hotter-than-normal weather is induced by a stationary high-pressure system planted over the region that isn't moving. The stagnant weather is allowing surface temperatures to rise with mixing.
Once the high-pressure systems begins to breakdown on Friday, weather experts predict breezy and stormy conditions.
The ensuing weather system later this week will bring highs back down into the mid 80s.