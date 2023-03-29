EPHRATA - Ephrata middle school principal Ken Murray has been selected as Ephrata School District’s next assistant superintendent. Prior to Murray’s appointment, the district did not have an assistant superintendent position. Murray’s focal point will be the district’s human resources department to begin succession planning for Superintendent Tim Payne who plans to depart the district at the end of the 2024-2025 school year for reasons unknown.
“Ephrata is growing as a community and as a school district,” said Ephrata School Board Chair, Jim Adams. “To ensure that we’re prepared to meet the future needs of our students, staff and families, it’s time to add additional support to the district office. Ken will not only solidify some of our most important business practices, but he will also have the added benefit of working closely with our superintendent and learning from one of the greats.”
Murray is an Ephrata native who graduated from Ephrata High School. Murray brings 16 years of administrative experience to the new position, of which were served as the principal of Ephrata Middle School.
“As an educator, I’ve always wanted to make a lasting, positive impact on kids and on our community,” said Murray. “I’ve always been driven to be a district-level leader and I’m very excited to take on this new role and make a difference at a whole new level.”
Murray will transition into his now role in July 2023. The district plans to hire an internal replacement with the goal of hiring someone in April 2023.
“Naming Ken to this new position is absolutely in the best interest of Ephrata Schools,” said Ephrata School District Superintendent, Tim Payne. “Ken’s background, commitment and deep understanding of Ephrata’s culture, values and traditions, paired with his desire to remain an Ephrata Tiger for years to come are critical to this succession plan’s success. Though he and I are different, we make a pretty great team, and that’s important.”