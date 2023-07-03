CLE ELUM - A 10-year-old girl is being treated at a Seattle hospital after she crashed an ATV near Cle Elum on Saturday, July 1.
Firefighters say the 10-year-old was with another 10-year-old girl who was riding as a passenger in the Sky Meadows community when the crash occurred.
Authorities say the four-wheeler drifted off the road and went into a ditch. The passenger was thrown or bailed from the vehicle, with the driver taking the brunt of the crash impact.
The girl driving was pinned under the ATV and was unconscious for awhile; neither girl was wearing a helmet. The driver also sustained a significant shoulder injury. An air ambulance was summoned to the scene to take the child to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The passenger suffered bumps and bruises but was ok.