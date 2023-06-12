OMAK - $10,000 is now on the table for anyone with the tip that leads authorities to the whereabouts of a missing Omak teen.
Gone since November 2021, Esmerelda "Kit" Mora was 16 when she vanished.
Kit's sister, Charlotte Elizabeth Groo has been relentless in her pursuit of her sibling in hopes of returning her to a safe environment with her adoptive parents.
Groo says Kit disappeared when she decided she wanted to try living with her troubled mother who has a history of drug abuse and crime. At that time, Groo says Kit thought her mother was reformed, but believes that wasn't the case. Groo says she's convinced that Kit's biological mother had something to do with her sister's disappearance.
Groo believes her sister is still alive, which is why Groo's father, who is Kit's adoptive father, has put up a reward of $10,000 to anyone with information that leads them to Kit's whereabouts. The money offer is good to anyone with info that results in the finding of Kit's body or her safe return.
If you have information, please contact Detective Bowling with Omak Police at 509-557-5405 or Omak Police at 509-826-0383. The reward will be issued to one person once all information is verified and leads to the discovery of Kit.
Kit is now 18 years old, is 5'2" to 5'5", weighs 140 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes; has a small scar under left eye and has moles on her face.