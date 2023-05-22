HANFORD - 1,000 acres of brush burned on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation on Sunday.
The Tri-City Herald reports that the blaze was started by a lightning strike based on intel from the U.S. Department of Energy.
The publication reports that the fire started at around noon in the center of the site east of the nuclear tanks where radioactive waste is stored underground and west of Route 2 South.
The newspaper reports that the fire was contained at around 5:30 p.m.
The Hanford Fire Department is credited with containing and extinguishing the blaze.